PADUCAH — There is less than one month until thousands of people in the Local 6 area lose food stamp benefits.
New guidelines restricting who is eligible will take effect April 1.
The new changes include stricter rules for people who are not working. If you're an adult under 50 without dependents, you must work 20 hours a week to get the benefits. Before, states could give waivers for people who did not meet this criteria.
Now, there are limits on those waivers.
According to the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, 10% of people in McCracken County receive food stamp benefits. That's more than 7,000 people and more than 3,000 households.
Not all of those people will lose their benefits. But, the people who are single, with no kids, or unemployed will feel the effects.
Local 6 spoke with Karen Burton at Paducah Cooperative Ministries. She said most of the people they see, like women with children and the elderly, will be exempt from this loss.
However, with other demographics losing their benefits, their pantry will serve as a safety net.
"It's kind of like a bridge," Burton said. "Bridges a gap of time that would be helpful. If you can't afford food, don't know where to go get it, then the food pantries are a good bet. But we only do so much."
The Trump administration says the changes are a way to get people working and save $5.5 billion over five years.
There has been push back. Fourteen states, including Illinois, have filed a lawsuit against the new guidelines.