PADUCAH — Book lovers, it's your time to shine.
Paducah's biggest library-book sale is back for it's 30th year, with proceeds from the sale benefitting the McCracken County Public Library. The Friends of the McCracken County Public Library are hosting the 2-day sale at the gymnasium in Paducah's St. Paul Lutheran Church on S 21st St.
On Friday, Nov. 4, attendees can browse the sale from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. According to a Wednesday release, hardback books, trade paperback books, DVDs, and audiobooks will be offered for $1. Regular paperback books will cost just $0.50. Special edition books will be priced individually, the release says.
On Saturday, Nov. 5, attendees can browse the sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday is $5 bag day, where attendees will be able to fill up a paper bag with as many items as they can for only $5.
According to the release, proceeds from the event will benefit the library's collection development services. The library has been able to use proceeds from past sales to improve information access and enhance the library's summer reading programs.
As long as McCracken County is not in the COVID-19 red-zone, masks will be optional.
The FMCPL accepts cash, check, and major credit cards for payment, with a minimum purchase of $10 for cards.