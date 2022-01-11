GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has released an update on how much debris from the Dec. 10 tornado outbreak has been removed in Graves County.
As of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, more than 64,000 cubic yards of debris have been moved, including more than 28,800 cubic yards of construction debris and more than 35,400 cubic yards of vegetation debris.
But, the Corps says that means just 3.2% of removal operations are complete. That's based on an approximate 2 million cubic yards of debris caused by the storm in Graves County.
For updates from the Corps on the debris removal process and for advice on how property owners can help with the safe and efficient removal of debris, click here.