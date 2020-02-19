One lost $3,500. Another almost lost $1,500. Investigators are warning people of more scams hitting the Local 6 viewing area.
In a news release, Investigator Capt. Randall McGowan with the Weakley County Sheriff's Department in Tennessee said last week, a man sent $1,500 via money order to a scammer who convinced him that he won the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes.
Fortunately, investigators learned about the scam, and a hold was placed on the mail before it could be delivered to Missouri, McGowan said. The victim got his money back.
The victim was not aware of scams like this, because he does not have access to social media. He told investigators he thought he actually won the sweepstakes because he had entered it for more than 30 years.
The Weakley County Sheriff's Department is also investigating another scam in which the victim lost $3,500. McGowan said the scammer may have hacked the Facebook account of the victim's friend. The scammer then contacted the victim and convinced the victim that the scammer needed $3,500 up front in order to get a $150,000 grant.
McGowan said the victim mailed $3,500 in cash to an Oklahoma City address. Because the money was delivered before investigators found out about the scam, the Weakley County Sheriff's Department is working with Oklahoma City Police to find the person who received the cash.
The Weakley County Sheriff's Department says if someone is asking you to send money to receive a prize or more money, it is a scam. In addition, the IRS and Social Security Administration will not call you, and the sheriff's office will not arrest anyone for owing money. Anyone who receives such calls should contact the Weakley County Sheriff's Department at 731-364-5454.
Scammers have also been targeting residents throughout the Local 6 viewing area. The Paducah Police Department said a woman told them she received a voicemail message on Feb. 3 that appeared to be from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office. Later that day, she got a call from a number that, according to her caller ID, was the Paducah Police Department's main number.
The caller told the woman there was an outstanding warrant for her arrest. The caller claimed the warrant's bond amount was $3,000, but she had the option to pay a reduced amount of $2,000 over the phone using MoneyGram or pre-paid Visa cards. Paducah Police said the victim then bought pre-paid Visa cards and gave the cards' information to the scammer.
The victim told Paducah Police she also received text messages and phone calls from a different man, who called using a number with a 503 area code. The caller claimed to be a deputy, and asked for the victim's driver's license and credit card information to set up a Western Union account, according to police. After the caller told the victim he live in Oregon, the victim called Paducah Police.
"If they call you to say that you have a warrant and that you need to pay the fine, we'll never ask you to pay that over the phone," said Paducah Police Officer Gretchen Morgan. "We'll probably never even call you and tell you that you have a warrant either."
Morgan said if you do get a call from a number that appears to belong to a law enforcement agency, ask plenty of questions to err on the side of caution.
"Ask for the officer's badge number, name. You can also ask them for a number to call back," said Morgan.
If you do receive a call that you believe is a scam, Morgan said it's a good idea to inform police.
"We always like to know what the new ones are, because the scammers are always coming up with something different," said Morgan.
Morgan said if you do fall victim to a scam, police will work with banks, gift card companies and others to try to get your money back.