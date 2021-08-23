WAVERLY, TN — A GoFundMe created to help the family of infant twins who died after they were washed away by floodwaters in Humphreys County, Tennessee, this weekend has raised more than $77,000.
The babies were swept out of their father's arms by the power of the rushing floodwater, WTVF in Nashville reports.
The family member who created the GoFundMe account, Charity Hooks, tells Nashville NBC affiliate WSMV the fundraiser was set up to help the twins' parents cover their funeral costs, and pay to repair their home.
As of Monday night, 22 people have died because of the flooding, and a dozen people are still unaccounted for, WSMV reports.