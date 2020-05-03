TRENTON, TN — Gibson Electric Membership Corporation says more than 3,000 members are still without power Sunday night because of damage caused by strong storms that struck in the afternoon.
The power company says more than 11,400 customers throughout northwest Tennessee and west Kentucky experienced outages Sunday because of the storms. In a news release, Gibson electric spokeswoman Rita Alexander says 3,081 members' homes and businesses remain without power as of 8:30 p.m., despite crews working to resolve the outages since they began around 2:15 p.m.
Alexander says Gibson Electric has at least 15 broken poles and many downed wires remaining Sunday night.
"Unfortunately, we do not expect to get service restored to everyone before morning," Alexander says. "If you are without power and have a medical necessity for electric service, Gibson EMC encourages you to prepare now for alternate accommodations."
The spokeswoman says crews will make repairs that will help the most customers first, then make repairs that are more time consuming and will benefit fewer people. "This is why members may see crews working in an area, but leaving without repairing individual services," Alexander says.
Gibson customers who do not have power Sunday night are advised to check the entrance of the electrical service to their homes, Alexander says. "If damaged, the homeowner should arrange for an electrician to make those repairs," the spokeswoman says, explaining that homeowners are responsible for repairing damaged risers or meter bases. Making those repairs will speed up the process of restoring power to those homes, she says.
For more information about Gibson Electric Membership Corporation, visit gibsonemc.com. To contact the company's toll-free outage line, call 1-800-977-4076.