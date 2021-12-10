Thousands of Gibson Electric customers in northwest Tennessee and west Kentucky are without power because of Friday night's severe weather.
Gibson Electric says the storms have caused outages to 3,035 members' homes and businesses in Lake, Obion and Dyer counties in Tennessee and in Fulton and Hickman counties in Kentucky.
The utility company says crews have been dispatched and will restore service as quickly as they safely can.
WBBJ in Tennessee is reporting major storm damage in the town of Samburg, as well as damage in Tiptonville.
To continue to monitor Gibson Electric outages, visit outagemap.gibsonemc.com and monitor the Gibson Electric Facebook page.