Another 127,000 or so inactive voters are scheduled to be removed from voter rolls in Kentucky on Friday, Secretary of State Michael Adams announced.
In a news release, Adams' office says that brings the total number of inactive voters removed from rolls during his term to more than 300,000.
Of the roughly 127,000 inactive voters being removed, the Kentucky Secretary of State's Office says about 60,000 are registered Democrats, about 51,000 are registered Republicans and about 16,000 are independent or third-party voters.
“Those who have moved away, passed away, or been put away are consistently coming off our rolls,” Adams said in a statement included in the news release. “Kentuckians’ confidence in our election process is well-deserved.”
Federal and state laws require "a multi-year process to remove inactive voters unless they die, are judged mentally incompetent or guilty of a felony, or act to remove themselves," the news release notes.
The relevant federal law is the National Voter Registration Act. To learn more about the act and what it requires of states, click here.
To review or update your voter registration in Kentucky, click here.