JERUSALEM (NBC News) — Israeli police dragged anti-government protesters from a square in central Jerusalem early Sunday, local time, after thousands of people demonstrated for the 11th consecutive weekend against prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Many refused to obey police orders to leave the square and locked hands as they lied on the streets.
Dozens of police intervened to clear out the protesters.
No violent incidents were reported.
Smaller protests also took part in several parts in Israel, including overpasses and outside Netanyahu’s private home.
The protesters are demanding the prime minister resign as he faces a corruption trial.
He's also accused of mishandling the coronavirus crisis.
Last year, Netanyahu was charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust.
Many protesters say he should not serve as a prime minister at a time when he is on trial for serious charges.
In January, his trial will move to a witness phase with three sessions a week.