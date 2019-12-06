CARBONDALE, IL — Christmas is coming early in Carbondale, Illinois, in the form of an economic boost. The Lights Fantastic Parade begins at 6 p.m. on Dec. 7.
The entire day will be filled with events that bring up to 15,000 people to town. City leaders called it the kickoff of the holiday season.
The Lights Fantastic Parade is celebrating 29 years of tradition this year. Business leaders prepared for the rush of crowds.
The parade route will go past the popular Dairy Queen on the Carbondale strip. Owner Mark Waicukauski said they'll go through 12 to 15 gallons of hot chocolate.
"Whether they make a purchase that day, or see a new business, or make a new purchase next week, it's important to our core values. I think it's really important to not only the downtown businesses, but to the entire community," said Cole.
Waicukauski said events like the Light Fantastic Parade are exactly what Carbondale needs to get people into town.
"Anything to bring people downtown to see the town. It's a nice town," said Waicukauski.
Drivers will need to find alternative routes during the time of the parade.
