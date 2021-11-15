MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY – Saturday's "Deputy Dogs and Paws For a Cause" pet food and supply drive was a success, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says.
The pet drive brought in 3,155 pounds of food, 274 pounds of cat liter, 44 boxes and bags of treats, 22 dog/cat beds and 55 toys. Plus several blankets, bowls, collars and coats.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, these donations have been split between local animal shelters in Marshall County, Crittenden County, Ballard County, McCracken County, Graves County and Fulton County.
Creatures Great and Small, Project Hope, the McGanster's, Buckingham Rescue Cats and Cash for Cats are other organizations that received donations.
"Your generosity assisted 11 different agencies in caring for our four legged friends," Melissa Dillon, a deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, wrote on Facebook. "Thank you to everyone who came out and supported this great cause, and thank you to all my co workers, family and friends for volunteering to assist me with this special food drive. I certainly could not do it without you all."
The pet drive was held in front of the PetSmart on James Sanders Blvd. in Paducah.
McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs was also a sponsor of the pet drive.