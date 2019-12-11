PADUCAH — Many of you visited the Local 6 news station Wednesday to help make the season brighter for local children in need by donating to the Spirit of Giving toy drive.
In total, 1,734 gifts were collected in one day during the station toy drive. Last year we collected 1,181.
If you missed Wednesday's event, it's not too late to give! You can donate at your local Regions Bank through Friday, Dec. 13.
For more information about the toy drive, including the locations of the Regions Banks where you can donate and the charitable organizations that will receive the toys, click here.