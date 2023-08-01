OBION COUNTY, TN — Tuesday was the start of the new school year for some students in Tennessee. For some local fourth-graders, that's especially good news because the state approved appeals of their Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program, or TCAP, test scores.
The Tennessee Department of Education said 60% of third-graders would be held back because of their reading scores on the TCAP.
For students whose appeals to the state were approved, they won't be penalized for their TCAP results.
Local 6 spoke with a mother whose child just started the fourth-grade Tuesday. She and her child are excited, because the acceptance of their appeal means no summer school, extra tutoring or being held back. But, this might not be the end of her TCAP struggles.
Charity Nance's daughter, Heavenleigh, walked into school Tuesday morning with a burden lifted off her shoulders.
Nance appealed her daughter's TCAP score to the Tennessee Department of Education. They learned in June that the appeal was approved, and Heavenleigh won't be penalized.
"She was very excited that she wasn't going to have to go to summer school or have tutoring through the school year, so we're pretty excited about that," said Nance.
At Obion County Schools, 39 third-graders appealed. Thirty-three of those appeals were approved, and six were not.
Obion County Schools Director of Schools Tim Watkins said at the end of the year, students took the AIMSweb test.
If students scored proficient on that benchmark, then their appeal went through.
Watkins said the TCAP isn't indicative of a student's complete performance.
"I think the TCAP is a good data point, is a good indication of where our students are academically, but I don't think it ever is a complete picture," said Watkins.
But, that could mean more test anxiety for students like Heavenleigh.
The TCAP is required from third-grade to eighth-grade.
"She's very nervous about it. I know that, and she tells me earlier in the week that she hopes that we don't have to do this all over again, that they had the same law that they did last year, which I sure hope that they don't," said Nance.
We reached out to the Tennessee Department of Education for numbers statewide.
The appeals process opened in May, and the department received more than 10,000 appeal forms for 9,054 unique students.
More than 7,000 students received approval of the appeal, and 685 were denied.
Local 6 has previously reported that Weakley County had the highest percentage of proficient students with 51.8%.
Union City came in at the lowest with 29.4% of students passing.
Lake had 31.7% and Obion had 40.1%.