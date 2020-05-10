WEST PADUCAH, KY — Four people were injured in a two-car crash in West Paducah, Kentucky, Sunday afternoon.
A deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department tells Local 6 a car ran a stop sign on Rickman Road Sunday at the intersection with Old Highway 60, where it struck another car.
The force of the collision caused the car that was struck to crash into a van parked in the yard of a home.
The deputy says an elderly woman was driving the car that ran the stop sign. Two women and a child were inside the car that was struck. The deputy says the Concord Fire Department and Mercy Regional EMS responded to the scene.
All four people involved in the crash were taken by ambulance to hospitals in Paducah. The deputy says their injuries were not life threatening. He says the injuries included a possible concussion and a couple of broken bones.
Local 6 viewer Cyndee Everette Shelman sent Local 6 photos from the crash, saying the van that was stuck belongs to her family. She says she believes that if the van hadn't been there, the car would have crashed into her living room.