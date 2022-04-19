CARBONDALE – One person was injured and three people were arrested as the result of an attempted armed robbery in Carbondale Thursday night, according to the City of Carbondale Police Department.
At 12:42 a.m. Thursday morning, Carbondale police responded to the 700 block of East Main Street in response to a report of an injured person.
An investigation revealed the victim was injures as a result of an armed robbery that took place during a pre-arranged drug deal. The victim was transported to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment to their non-life threatening injury.
During their investigation, Carbondale police identified the suspects as 20-year-old Donatela Sommesi, 20-year-old Miquail Langston and 19-year-old Christopher Whitehead. All three suspects are Carbondale residents, according to Carbondale police.
Sommesi, Langston and Whitehead have been arrested and charged for armed robbery and aggravated battery.
They were incarcerated in the jackson County Jail. Carbondale police say the investigation is active and ongoing.