MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Three people were arrested Friday in McCracken County on methamphetamine trafficking charges after the sheriff's office says deputies found meth and other drugs in a vehicle the three were traveling in.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says a deputy pulled a vehicle over around 3:39 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Kreb Station Road and Old Mayfield Road after the vehicle allegedly crossed the center line of the road multiple times.
A Paducah woman, 53-year-old Lisa Higgins, was behind the wheel, the sheriff's office says, accompanied by passengers 35-year-old Steven Holmes of Mayfield and 53-year-old Paul Hayes of Mayfield.
The deputy, assisted by a sheriff's office corporal and a K-9, searched the vehicle. The sheriff's office says investigators found methamphetamine and a syringe the car, and Holmes allegedly had a bag of drugs hidden in his pants.
When deputies found the bag, the sheriff's office says it contained about 2 ounces of crystal meth, morphine pills, Xanax pills and multiple items associated with illegal drug use. In addition to the drugs, the sheriff's office says investigators also seized money they believe to be drug sale proceeds.
Deputies arrested Higgins, Holmes, and Hayes, and they were jailed in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
The three are each charged with methamphetamine trafficking, first-degree possession of morphine, third-degree possession of Xanax and possession of drug paraphernalia.