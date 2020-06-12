SIKESTON, MO — The Sikeston Department of Public Safety says three arrests have been made for an early Sunday morning shooting on Plantation.
The drive-by shooting happened at a home on Plantation at Ingram and left seven people injured and two dead.
Sikeston DPS says the Major Case Squad has been working on this case and by late Wednesday, had made three arrests in relation to the murders.
DPS says 20-year-old Antonio Marcus Johnson, 21- year-old Deantrell Damon Beard, and 20-year-old Tyshonne Lamar Williams, all of Sikeston, were charged late Thursday afternoon with two counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault, nine counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. They all are in the Mississippi County Jail.
DPS says Williams turned himself in to the Mississippi County Jail Wednesday for an unrelated drug charge and both Williams and Johnson were arrested around 10 p.m. that night.
Investigators say the murders happened from an ongoing feud involving illegal narcotic sales and gang activity.
Additionally, officers say it should be noted that although the party was held at this home, there is no reason to believe the homeowner had any involvement with the illegal activities.
Police are continuing to investigate this incident and are still asking for people to come forward with information.