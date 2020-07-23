PADUCAH — Remember Deacon Jones? He's the local teenager who cleaned historical markers in Paducah as part of his Eagle Scout project. Deacon's at it again — this time with some help, and along Paducah's flood wall.
"My name is Deacon Jones. I am 15, and we are cleaning the plaques in front of the flood wall," Deacon says. He was out with his brothers, Gabe and Auggie, cleaning the historical markers along the flood wall.
"It's like really hard to do, especially when the sun is beating down on you," Auggie said. "We're doing it because we need service hours for our scouting program."
Deacon and his brothers were out cleaning dirt and grass off the signs, scrubbing away Thursday.
"I am very into history and stuff, so stuff like this I really like," Gabe said, looking at the flood wall murals. "Trying to preserve that history is really important to me. I really like that one where they're breaking the champagne bottle."
Nicole Curran, who is visiting Paducah from Boston, was impressed by the boys' handiwork. "I think it's fantastic! I like seeing these guys making a difference in their community," she said. "Definitely not what you see every day."
"People should be proud of their town. I'm proud of my town, so I'm going to preserve the history of my town. I guess I'm doing my part," Deacon said.
Deacon said he wanted his big brother Gabe to help for extra hands — and he's the only one of the three who can drive.