PADUCAH — Paducah police say they want your help locating three campers that were stolen from a local RV dealer.
Officers are also asking for the public's help identifying whoever took them.
In a news release, police say a manager at Youngblood's RV discovered the campers were missing when he arrived at work Wednesday morning. The release says surveillance video shows the campers were stolen by people using three different pickup trucks.
The stolen campers are a 2019 Sportsmen, a 2020 Grand Design and a 2020 Dutchmen.
All together, police say the campers are valued at more than $112,000.
If you have information about the thefts, you can call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8553.