MOUND CITY, IL — Three men have been charged in connection with a shooting that injured one woman in Mound City, Illinois, earlier this week.
A woman was shot late Tuesday night while she was sitting in the back of a Pulaski County Sheriff's Office cruiser. The incident happened at a home in the 700 block of Pearl Street. Investigators have said a suspect fired in the direction of a deputy, but instead hit the woman.
Friday, the Illinois State Police announced three Mound City men — 24-year-old Kendall L.D. Mcelmurry, 26-year-old Demarko K. Ransom and 21-year-old Andre L. Mcelmurry — were arrested in connection to the shooting incident, after they were charged Thursday by Pulaski County State’s Attorney Lisa Casper.
Kendall Mcelmurry is charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer, aggravated assault of a peace officer, obstructing justice and resisting a peace officer.
Ransom is charged with obstructing justice in furtherance of gang activity, obstructing justice, obstructing a peace officer and resisting a peace officer.
Andre Mcelmurry is charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer and aggravated assault of a peace officer.
ISP said bond for both Mcelmurry was set at $100,000 with 10% to apply. Bond for Ransom was set at $50,000, also with 10% to apply. The three men each posted bond and have been released from custody.
State police say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding the incident can call ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 at 618-542-2171, ext. 1207.