NASHVILLE, TN — At least three adults and three children were killed in a mass shooting at a private Presbyterian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday, authorities said during a news conference about the incident.
MORE DETAILS: 28-year-old woman kills 3 students and 3 adults at private Christian school in Nashville, police say
In a tweet about the incident, the Nashville Metro Police Department confirmed the suspected shooter — who authorities initially thought was a teenage girl — was killed by police, bringing the total number dead to at least seven.
Authorities now say the suspected shooter was a 28-year-old, white Nashville woman who may have, at one time, been a student at the school.
Authorities said the suspect likely entered the Covenant School through a side door, shooting as she made her way to the second floor. She was reportedly armed with at least two assault-style weapons and a pistol.
A Nashville NBC News affiliated WSMV reporter who was initially on scene after the incident expressed that she, herself, was a survivor a school shooting.
Previous NBC News special report on the shooting: