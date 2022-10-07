Sheriff's offices in three counties led an investigation that cultivated in the arrest of four men and another being sought, according to a social media post from the Graves County sheriff's office.
The investigation began in Graves County when one man died from an overdose and another woman was hospitalized from an overdose. The preliminary investigation has led sheriff’s detectives to believe the substance was fentanyl.
Graves County sheriff’s detectives arrested Taylor D. Jones, 31, of Mayfield, Kentucky, on drug trafficking charges on Monday, Oct. 3.
To track the source of supply, undercover drug purchases were made in both Hickman and Carlisle Counties.
During the week-long investigation, five people were identified as being responsible for selling counterfeit Oxycontin pills containing fentanyl and the drug making its way into communities of western Kentucky, including Graves, Hickman and Carlisle Counties.
An undercover drug purchase was made from Reggie L. Martin, 58, of Clinton, Kentucky, on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Shortly after, he was taken into custody for selling several units of Oxycodone.
Later on Tuesday, undercover drug purchases were made from two Bardwell, Kentucky men, Daniel A. Lutgendorf, 67, and Thomas B. Jenkins, 65. Both men were involved in the sale and transfer of the pill that investigators believe caused an overdose death in Graves County, according to the post.
Carlisle County Sheriff Will Gilbert and deputies, Hickman County Sheriff Ben Natividad, Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden and detectives served a search warrant on Wednesday, Oct. 5. They searched a residence belonging to an additional suspect, Ivory Christopher Parker, 45, of Bardwell, Kentucky. Parker was not present.
During that search, investigators found a stash of counterfeit pills that are believed to contain fentanyl and sold as Oxycodone 30mg.
Over 900 counterfeit pills were seized including units of Oxycodone, marijuana, hashish, a handgun and other firearms, according to the post. The investigation revealed the street value of these pills was $45 per pill, a total value of over $40,000.
A preliminary field test was positive for the presence of fentanyl, according to the post.
The four arrested were:
1) Jones
Charge(s): Trafficking in a First Degree Controlled Substance
He will also be facing additional charges in Carlisle County for Trafficking in a First Degree Controlled Substance.
2) Martin
Charge(s): Trafficking in a 1st Degree Controlled Substance in Hickman County
He is also facing additional Trafficking charges in Carlisle County.
3) Lutgendorf
Charge(s): Two Counts of Trafficking in a First Degree Controlled Substance and one count of Conspiracy
4) Jenkins
Charge(s): Trafficking in a First Degree Controlled Substance
The Carlisle County sheriff’s office is searching for Parker on charges of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance and other charges. Additional charges are possible as prosecutors review the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing.