Ziegler, IL -- A residential structure fire at 611 Vaux Street in Zeigler, Illinois claimed the lives of three people on Monday afternoon.
The Franklin County Coroner confirmed that one adult and two children died.
Currently, the names of the victims are not being released.
Callers originally reported the home was fully engulfed with multiple people still trapped inside. At least one person outside of the residence needed medical attention.
Arriving police officers from Zeigler and Christopher Police Departments and firefighters attempted to enter the building to rescue any victims, but were unable to do so.
A defensive fire attack was required to bring the fire under control.
One female patient was located outside the home. She was treated for injuries and eventually airlifted from the scene to a burn center.
A firefighter was also injured at the scene. The firefighter was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and has since been released.