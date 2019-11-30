BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO— Two children and an adult were killed after two cars were swept off the road in Bollinger County, Mo.
The Bollinger County Sheriff's Office says, the first car left the road just after 12 p.m. on County Road 356. Police say the driver was attempting to cross a water covered road. There were three children and an adult in the car.
Two of the children, a 5-year-old and an 8 year-old, were killed. The other child and the adult were rushed to the hospital.
Police say, a second car was swept off the road by water on County Road 234. One person was in the car at the time, they were found dead at the scene.