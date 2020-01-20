POPE COUNTY, IL -- Three people are dead and eight others were injured after a limousine and a car crashed over the weekend.

Around 3:28 a.m. Sunday, Illinois State Police were called to a crash on Route 34, near Williams Hill Road in Pope County.

When troopers arrived, they found a Dodge Charger fully engulfed in flames.

Troopers say the Dodge Charger crossed the center line and hit a limousine head on.

The drivers of both the Charger and the limousine were pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the nine limousine passengers was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The other eight limousine passengers were taken to local hospitals for treatment of injuries.

Route 34 was closed for about six hours. An investigation is ongoing.