POPE COUNTY, IL -- Three people are dead and eight others were injured after a limousine and a car crashed over the weekend.
Around 3:28 a.m. Sunday, Illinois State Police were called to a crash on Route 34, near Williams Hill Road in Pope County.
When troopers arrived, they found a Dodge Charger fully engulfed in flames.
Troopers say the Dodge Charger crossed the center line and hit a limousine head on.
The drivers of both the Charger and the limousine were pronounced dead at the scene.
One of the nine limousine passengers was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
The other eight limousine passengers were taken to local hospitals for treatment of injuries.
Route 34 was closed for about six hours. An investigation is ongoing.