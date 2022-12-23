(CNN) — Three people died and four others were injured after a gunman opened fire in the 10th arrondissement of central Paris on Friday, local mayor Alexandra Cordebard said.
"Following the dramatic shooting which took place this morning, I returned to Paris and will go to the scene. All my thoughts go to the families of the victims. The perpetrator was arrested," French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin tweeted.
The shooting has not been designated as a terrorist incident, though all avenues are being investigated.