MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say three Postal Service workers are dead after a shooting at a postal facility in Memphis, the third high-profile shooting in west Tennessee in recent weeks.
Two of the postal employees killed were victims. The third was the shooter, who FBI spokeswoman Lisa-Anne Culp said died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
U.S. Postal Inspector Susan Link told reporters the three postal workers were found dead after the shooting at a carrier annex in the historic Orange Mound neighborhood, southeast of downtown Memphis.
The identities of the victims have not yet been made public. Investigators have not shared the motive behind the shooting either.
The street leading to the post office was blocked by police Tuesday afternoon following the shooting. In a tweet sent shortly before 3 p.m., police said the scene had been secured and there were no active threats.
Memphis Police Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 2801 Park Ave in support of the FBI and USPS.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 12, 2021
The Memphis Police Dept. is assisting with securing the perimeter and the scene.
There are no active threats. The scene is secured.
It was the third high-profile shooting in the Memphis area in recent weeks. The franchise owner of a sushi counter inside a Kroger store fatally shot one person and wounded 14 others before killing himself on Sept. 23, investigators said. A week later, a teenage boy was shot and critically wounded inside a Memphis school and police detained a second boy believed to be the shooter.
On Oct. 18, 2010, two mail workers were fatally shot during a robbery at a post office in the rural West Tennessee town of Henning. The post office was named in honor of the slain employees last week.