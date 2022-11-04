GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Three Graves County inmates currently incarcerated on drug and theft charges face new charges in connection to damage to the Graves County Judicial Center.
The three men who were transported from out-of-county jail facilities to the newly open Graves County Judicial Center for a court appearance are accused of damaging the prisoner-holding area of the center.
While handcuffed, Sheriff Jon Hayden said the inmates used their handcuffs to scratch obscenities into the walls of that area of the center. Hayden said William Clay Mathis, 50, of Melber, Kentucky removed a door hinge pin that was in part used to keep the holding area secure from the rest of the facility and from escaping.
A review of video surveillance resulted in the charges.
Estimated cost for repairs are being reviewed.
The three inmates:
- William Clay Mathis, 50, of Melber, Kentucky
- Charge: theft by unlawful taking
- Gregory V. Wilson, 21, of Mayfield, Kentucky
- Charge: criminal mischief, third degree
- Gabriel Anthony Vejar, 25, of Mayfield, Kentucky
- Charge: criminal mischief