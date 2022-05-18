Murray State University says three people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a bus taking its softball team to the NCAA tournament in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was involved in a crash. 

In a tweet posted to the official Murray State Sports Twitter account, the university says the three people injured were taken to a hospital for further testing. 

The university says the rest of the players and staff members were not harmed in the crash and are safe. 

We do not yet know where the bus was when the crash occurred. We will bring you more details as they become available. 