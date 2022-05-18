Murray State University says three people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a bus taking its softball team to the NCAA tournament in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was involved in a crash.
In a tweet posted to the official Murray State Sports Twitter account, the university says the three people injured were taken to a hospital for further testing.
The university says the rest of the players and staff members were not harmed in the crash and are safe.
We do not yet know where the bus was when the crash occurred. We will bring you more details as they become available.
From Murray State Athletics— Murray State Sports (@MSURacers) May 19, 2022
The Murray State softball team bus was involved in an accident traveling to NCAA Tourn. in Tuscaloosa, Ala. 3 individuals transported to hospital w/ non-life-threatening injuries for further testing. Remaining players/staff are safe and unharmed.