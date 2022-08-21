Indiana car crash

The accident happened early Sunday, according to a news release from Indiana State University.

(NBC News) — Three Indiana State University students died in a fiery single-vehicle accident early Sunday, the school said in a news release.

Five people were in the vehicle, all believed to be university students, including "several football players," the university said.

“This is a terrible tragedy,” President Deborah J. Curtis said in the statement. “As we are waiting on additional details from authorities investigating this accident, our hearts go out to the families and friends of the students involved.”
Vigo County sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene of the single-vehicle accident at 1:34 a.m. Sunday.

"The vehicle had left the roadway and struck a tree," Sheriff John Plasse said in a statement. "Upon deputies arrival, the vehicle, occupied by a driver and four passengers, was on fire."

Two of the passengers were freed from the car with serious injuries and taken for medical treatment. The driver and two other people were pronounced dead at the scene, Plasse said.

The investigation continues, he said.

An Indiana State women’s soccer match that had been scheduled for Sunday afternoon was canceled, the university said