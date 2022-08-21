(NBC News) — Three Indiana State University students died in a fiery single-vehicle accident early Sunday, the school said in a news release.
Five people were in the vehicle, all believed to be university students, including "several football players," the university said.
"The vehicle had left the roadway and struck a tree," Sheriff John Plasse said in a statement. "Upon deputies arrival, the vehicle, occupied by a driver and four passengers, was on fire."
Two of the passengers were freed from the car with serious injuries and taken for medical treatment. The driver and two other people were pronounced dead at the scene, Plasse said.
The investigation continues, he said.
An Indiana State women’s soccer match that had been scheduled for Sunday afternoon was canceled, the university said