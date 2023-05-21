(KSHB) — At least three people were killed and two others were injured during a shooting at a Missouri nightclub Sunday morning.
Authorities say it happened at Klymax Lounge located on Indiana Avenue in Kansas City around 1:30 a.m.
Officers responded to the scene and found five victims — all of whom are believed to be adults.
Two of those victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were transported to a local hospital.
Officials say one of the victims transported to the hospital was pronounced dead a short time after arriving there.
While one victim is considered to be stable, the other remains in critical condition.
A motive for the shooting is unclear at this time, but an investigation is underway.