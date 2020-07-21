McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Three teachers in the Local 6 area have been awarded the 2021 Valvoline Teacher Achievement Award.
The three local teachers include McCracken County High School teacher Ashley Woodruff, Paducah Middle School teacher Timothy Franklin, and North Calloway Elementary School teacher Noraa Ransey.
The Kentucky Department of Education and Valvoline Inc. select 24 outstanding Kentucky educators for the TAA and these teachers qualify to compete for the Kentucky Teacher of the Year Award. This year's Teacher of the Year Award will be announced in October.
The Kentucky Department of Education and Valvoline Inc. say this year's program set a record with more than 2,800 nominations and 208 applications submitted.
All 24 teachers will will be honored at a event in the fall, where the winners of the Elementary, Middle, and High School Teacher of the Year will be announced. The Kentucky Department of Education and Valvoline Inc. say the Kentucky Teacher of the Year will represent the state in the National Teacher of the Year competition.
All 24 recipients will be given cash awards and the three Kentucky Teachers of the Year will receive custom-designed glassware commemorating their accomplishments.
Judging was conducted in May by a blue-ribbon panel of veteran educators, many of whom have more than 25 years of teaching experience. Applications included information on the nominees’ teaching philosophies, teaching experiences, and involvement in their respective communities, as well as letters of recommendation from peers, students, parents, administrators and others.
You can see a full list of 2021 Valvoline Teacher Achievement Award recipients by clicking here.