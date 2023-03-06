CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Prosecutors have formally charged three men arrested in connection to a shooting that injured five people in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on Saturday.
Police responded to a report that multiple people had been shot at Hotshots Bar and Grill in Cape Girardeau around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night. As of Monday afternoon, three suspects are charged in the shooting, which police say sent five victims to an area hospital.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department says 43-year-old Ranell Robinson, 24-year-old Tyler Banks and 39-year-old Jeremiah Twiggs face felony charges for their alleged roles in the shooting. All three suspects are from Cape Girardeau.
Banks turned himself in to police around 10:30 a.m. Monday. Robinson and Twiggs were arrested Sunday.
Police say Banks is charged with second-degree assault, which is a class D felony, and felony armed criminal action. He's being held in jail on a $150,000 cash bond.
Robinson is charged with the class D felonies of unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree assault, as well as felony armed criminal action. Police say his bond was set at $150,000 cash.
Twiggs is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. He is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.