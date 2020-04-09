JACKSON COUNTY, IL -- Three more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Jackson County, Illinois.
One of those cases, a woman in her 90's, has died.
The other two patients are a man in his 70's and a woman in her 80's. Both are in isolation and are doing fair.
All three acquired the virus through local contact with a known or suspected case.
As of Thursday, there have been 25 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Two people have died and six have recovered enough to be released from isolation.
Illinoisans with questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information. For all personal protective equipment donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov.