MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- Three more Chihuahuas who were rescued from a McCracken County home last year will be available for adoption on Friday.
Fifty-one Chihuahuas were found living in "deplorable" conditions at the home of Harold Campbell and Jennifer Campbell in October.
The dogs were taken in by the McCracken County Humane Society.
Many of the rescued dogs have already found their forever homes. Now three more are ready for adoption.
If you are interested, the dogs will be up for adoption starting at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
The Campbells are facing more than 50 counts of animal abuse. They missed another court date on Thursday. You can read more about that by clicking here.