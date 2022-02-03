Weather Alert

...ICE STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roads are already hazardous from winter precipitation on Thursday. Any additional snowfall will add to the hazards. Where heavy icing occurred, some tree limbs will be hanging low over roadways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&