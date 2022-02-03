Illinois State Police officials say three more trooper vehicles were struck in traffic crashes Thursday. This, after three other ISP cruisers responding to the winter storm were hit Wednesday.
ISP has been working to keep roads safe amid the winter storm.
The first crash ISP reported Thursday happened around 2 a.m. near Urbana. A trooper was parked on the right shoulder of Interstate 74 eastbound at milepost 188, responding to a crash, when ISP says a semitrailer sideswiped the squad car. ISP says neither the trooper nor the semitrailer driver were injured in the collision, but the driver was cited for driving too fast for road conditions.
The second crash happened around 5:19 a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound near New Lenox. A trooper was parked in the right lane of the interstate with his emergency lights activated as he performed traffic control for a tow truck. ISP says a car failed to yield to the squad car, slid on the slick road and struck the squad car's rear end. The trooper and the driver of the car were not injured in the crash, but the driver was cited for driving too fast for conditions, improper lane usage and a Scott's Law violation.
The third crash happened on I-74 near Muncie. ISP says a trooper was driving westbound on the interstate when a car crashed into the rear of his squad car. No one was injured in the crash. ISP has not announced criminal charges in that incident, but the state law enforcement agency says the investigation into the collision is continuing.
Regarding the second crash, ISP says it wants to remind drivers that they are required to slow down and move over when approaching an emergency vehicle, including a law enforcement vehicle.
Drivers who violate that law face a minimum fine of $250. They could be fined as much as $10,000. And if the violation results in an injury, the offender's driver's license will be suspended between six months and two years.