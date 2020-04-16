GRAVES COUNTY, KY -- Three more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Graves County.
The Graves County Health Department says there are now 26 confirmed cases in the county.
One of the new cases, a woman in her 60's, has died. The Graves County Health Department says she had other health issues.
The other new cases are a man in his 20's and a woman in her 20's. Both are in isolation at home.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.