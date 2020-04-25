CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY -- The Calloway County Health Department is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 in the county.
The health department says this brings the total cases in the county to 26, with 17 people having fully recovered, eight people isolated at home, and one death.
If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your health care provider, the Calloway County Health department at 270-753-3381, or the Kentucky COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725. You can also go to kycovid19.ky.gov for more information.