LYON COUNTY, KY - Lyon County Judge Executive Wade White says there are three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the River's Bend Retirement Community. Two of the cases are facility workers and the other one is a resident.
A 94 year old woman who lived at the facility tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week. The new positive cases of COVID-19 brings the total at the facility to four.
On Thursday most all of the staff and residents in the assisted living wing were tested for the deadly virus. White was able to help secure tests from the state and a private company. They are still waiting on some of the test results to come back. White says they hope those results will be in by Monday or Tuesday.
White also says he believes they are close to getting more tests so that everyone in the entire facility can be tested.