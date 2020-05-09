CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Calloway County, Kentucky, Saturday, the local health department announced.
The total number of positive COVID-19 tests in the county now stands at 37, but the Calloway County Health Department says 31 of those cases have fully recovered from the illness.
The health department says two Calloway County residents have been hospitalized because of the novel coronavirus disease, and three people are in isolation in their homes.
One person in Calloway County has died because of the virus, the health department announced in April.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
Read the news release from the Calloway County Health Department: