CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY -- The Calloway County Health Department has confirmed three new COVID-19 cases.
This brings the county total to 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The health department says four people have fully recovered. 12 of the 17 people are home isolated and one person has died.
If you have questions or need additional help, go to kycovid19.ky.gov, or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725.
If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your healthcare provider or the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381.