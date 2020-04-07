covid

FRANKLIN AND WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL -- The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department says there are three new cases of COVID-19 in Franklin and Williamson Counties in Illinois. 

The three patients are a male in his 40s from Franklin County, a female teenager from Williamson County, and a male in his 30s from Williamson County. The two patients from Williamson County are at their homes in self-isolation. The man in Franklin County is being treated at a local hospital. 

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department says, to date, there are a total of eight cases of COVID-19 in Williamson County and two cases in Franklin County. 

If you think you have COVID-19, call one of these COVID-19 hotlines:

  • Illinois Department of Public Health 
  • Southern Illinois Healthcare 
    • 1-844-988-7800
  • Heartland Regional Medical Center 
    • 1-888-543-2786

Tags