FRANKLIN AND WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL -- The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department says there are three new cases of COVID-19 in Franklin and Williamson Counties in Illinois.
The three patients are a male in his 40s from Franklin County, a female teenager from Williamson County, and a male in his 30s from Williamson County. The two patients from Williamson County are at their homes in self-isolation. The man in Franklin County is being treated at a local hospital.
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department says, to date, there are a total of eight cases of COVID-19 in Williamson County and two cases in Franklin County.
If you think you have COVID-19, call one of these COVID-19 hotlines:
- Illinois Department of Public Health
- 1-800-889-3931
- dph.sick.illinois.gov
- Southern Illinois Healthcare
- 1-844-988-7800
- Heartland Regional Medical Center
- 1-888-543-2786