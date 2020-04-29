WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL -- The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department is reporting three new positive cases of COVID-19 combined in Franklin Williamson Counties.
The three new cases are a Franklin County male in his 70's, a Williamson County female in her 60's and a Williamson County female in her 20's. The health department says all three patients are isolating at home and likely caught the virus through community spread.
To date, there are 30 confirmed cases in Williamson County, with 13 people haveing recovered so far. In Franklin County, 9 cases have been confirmed, with 5 people having recovered.
If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your health care provider or one of the hotlines listed below:
- Illinois Department of Public Health - (Hotline only)
Southern Illinois Healthcare - (Hotline for testing)
- 1-800-889-3931
- DPH.SICK.ILLINOIS.GOV
- 1-844-988-7800
- Franklin Hospital - (Hotline for testing)
- (618) 435-9700
- Heartland Regional Medical Center- (Hotline for testing)
- 1-888-543-2786
- Shawnee Health Service- (Testing sites)
- Carterville, Carbondale and Marion locations
- Call Main number
- Christopher Rural Health Planning Corporation- (Testing Site)
- 1-800-408-7351
- SSM Health- (Virtual visit)