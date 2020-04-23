WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL -- The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department confirms three more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Williamson County.
The cases include three men: one in his 30's and two in their 50's. The two men in their 50's are at home in isolation and are doing well. The health department says the one man likely acquired the virus from close contact to someone who has the virus. The other man in his 50's likely acquired it from travel.
So far, there have been 22 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Williamson County with 10 people fully recovered. Eight people tested positive in Franklin County and four people have fully recovered.