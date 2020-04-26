WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL -- The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department is reporting three new positive COVID-19 cases in Williamson County.
The three new cases are a male in his 40's, a female in her 50's, and a female in her 70's. All of the patients are at home in isolation and likely were infected through community spread, says the health department.
The female in her 50's is an employee at a long term care facility. Since she tested positive, the facility has tested all of their staff and residents. The health department has not yet released those tests results.
To date, the health department says there have been a total of 25 positive cases in Williamson County, with 10 people having recovered so far.
If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your health care provider or one of the hotlines listed below:
- Illinois Department of Public Health - (Hotline only)
Southern Illinois Healthcare - (Hotline for testing)
- 1-800-889-3931
- DPH.SICK.ILLINOIS.GOV
- 1-844-988-7800
- Franklin Hospital - (Hotline for testing)
- (618) 435-9700
- Heartland Regional Medical Center- (Hotline for testing)
- 1-888-543-2786
- Shawnee Health Service- (Testing sites)
- Carterville, Carbondale and Marion locations
- Call Main number
- Christopher Rural Health Planning Corporation- (Testing Site)
- 1-800-408-7351
- SSM Health- (Virtual visit)