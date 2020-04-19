WILLIAMSON AND FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL -- The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department is reporting three new positive cases of COVID-19 within Williamson County.
The three cases are a teenage male, a man in his 20's, and a female in her 50's. All of the new patients are at home in isolation.
The health department says there have been a total of 16 positive cases of the virus in Williamson County and six positive cases in Franklin County. They also say six people have recovered in Williamson County and two have recovered in Franklin County.
The health department says you can help flatten the curve by continuing to wash your hands, follow the Governor's stay at home order, disinfect commonly touched surfaces, and keep social distancing when in public.
If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your healthcare provider or the Southern Illinois Healthcare COVID-19 24-hour hotline at 1-844-988-7800.