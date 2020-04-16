CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO — Three new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, the local health department says.
The new cases bring the total number of positive novel coronavirus test results in the county to 35.
Of that number, the health department reports that 21 people have recovered. That's a marked increase from the 11 recovered cases the health department reported on Wednesday.
One person in the county has died from the virus.
Seven patients in the county have been hospitalized, which makes up 20% of total cases.
Missourians with questions about the coronavirus can contact the state's hotline at 877-435-8411 or click here for the latest information from the state.
