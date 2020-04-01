JACKSON COUNTY, IL — Three more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Jackson County, Illinois, the county health department says. That brings the number of confirmed cases in Jackson County to seven.
In a news release, the Jackson County Health Department says the new cases include a man in his 60s who likely came into contact with the novel coronavirus while traveling out of state, a woman in her 20s who likely came into contact with the virus while in the Chicago area and a woman in her 90s who likely acquired the virus locally.
Public health officials are speaking with people who may have been in contact with those patients before they were diagnosed, the health department says. People who are found to have had significant exposure may be placed on home quarantine. "Such individuals may not be symptomatic, but are quarantined for a period of time which allows symptoms to develop and pass, without posing risk to others," the news release says.
Across the state of Illinois, 6,980 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed since the outbreak began, state health officials said Wednesday.
Illinoisans with questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information. For all personal protective equipment donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov.
Read the news release from the Jackson County Health Department: