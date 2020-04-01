MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Three new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in McCracken County, the local health department says.
The Purchase District Health Department says it was notified about the new cases Wednesday. Those cases include a 75-year-old man, a 74-year-old woman and an 41-year-old man.
All three new patients are in stable condition and are self quarantined, the health department says in a news release. These new cases bring the total number of confirmed novel coronavirus disease diagnoses in McCracken County to 11.
The health department says it is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department for Public Health to find and contact anyone who may have been exposed to the virus through contact with the three patients announced Wednesday. "Close contacts will be asked to quarantine and be monitored for signs and symptoms of COVID-19," the news release says.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
