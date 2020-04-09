FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL - There are two new positive COVID-19 cases in Franklin County, and one new positive case in Williamson County, according to the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department.
The three cases include:
- A female in her 50's, from Williamson County, who likely acquired the virus while working in a health care setting. She's at home in isolation and doing well
- A female in her 40's from Franklin County, who likely acquired the virus from community spread and his home in isolation and is doing well.
- A female in her 40's from Franklin County, who likely acquired the virus from community spread and is currently hospitalized.
There have been a total of 10 confirmed cases in Williamson County and four confirmed cases in Franklin County.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois has risen dramatically over the past week. As of April 10, 2020, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) confirmed 16,422 cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 528 total deaths.